How To Store And Reheat Egg Bites
Egg bites are the "it" protein bombs that have found their way into our breakfast repertoire. Whether you are a fan of Starbucks egg bites or enjoy making them at home, these two-bite egg muffins that can be filled with bacon, sausage, cheese, and veggies and baked to perfection, are a satisfying, tasty, and nutritious meal or snack when you are in a rush. However, if you are meal-prepping for the week or want to use up a dozen eggs before they go bad, it's important to know how to store these eggy discs for future eats.
The good news is that once baked, they can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to five days. Just make certain they've cooled before you seal them up. Unwanted moisture from condensation can build up, leaving them soggy, slimy, and unappetizing. When you are ready to eat your prepared egg bites, nosh on them cold or heat them in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. They will taste as good as when you first made them. But if you are making enough for a month, you can also freeze them.
Freezing and thawing egg bites
To freeze your homemade spiced-up egg bites for a yummy breakfast, again, make certain you allow them to cool. If you skip this step, you leave them vulnerable to ice crystals forming or the dreaded freezer burn. Once they've sufficiently cooled, flash-freeze your egg bites by placing them on a parchment-lined sheet pan or leave them in a silicone muffin pan and place them in the freezer for about two hours. This step ensures they don't get stuck together.
When the egg bites feel like ice cubes, remove them and place them in a freezer-safe container before returning them back to the freezer. Don't forget to label your egg bites, especially if you are a casual consumer. This is one of the biggest mistakes made when freezing leftovers. They should be good to eat for up to three months.
When you are ready to eat them, defrost the number of egg bites you plan to eat by placing them in the fridge overnight. Then place them on a microwave-safe plate and heat at half power for about one minute to a minute and a half. You can always zap them on high for a few seconds if they are not hot enough. If after you thaw your egg bites they smell funny, have mold growing on them, or look slimy, you should toss them and make a new batch.