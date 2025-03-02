How To Store And Reheat Egg Bites

Egg bites are the "it" protein bombs that have found their way into our breakfast repertoire. Whether you are a fan of Starbucks egg bites or enjoy making them at home, these two-bite egg muffins that can be filled with bacon, sausage, cheese, and veggies and baked to perfection, are a satisfying, tasty, and nutritious meal or snack when you are in a rush. However, if you are meal-prepping for the week or want to use up a dozen eggs before they go bad, it's important to know how to store these eggy discs for future eats.

The good news is that once baked, they can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to five days. Just make certain they've cooled before you seal them up. Unwanted moisture from condensation can build up, leaving them soggy, slimy, and unappetizing. When you are ready to eat your prepared egg bites, nosh on them cold or heat them in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. They will taste as good as when you first made them. But if you are making enough for a month, you can also freeze them.