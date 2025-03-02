Don't Skip This Step After Assembling Whoopie Pies
Whoopie pies are a classic sweet treat (and an iconic dessert in Maine), but they can be deceptively tricky to make at home. Though our old-fashioned chocolate whoopie pie recipe is easy to follow with delicious results, the secret to perfect homemade pies is actually what you do after prepping the treat's components. While most home bakers are likely aware of how important it is to let cakes and cookies cool before frosting them, a little extra chilling goes a long way for this particular dessert.
Apart from allowing the cake halves to cool completely and chilling the filling before combining both ingredients into whoopie pies, it's also helpful to chill the assembled dessert, too. Cooled cakes prevent heat from melting the filling, while chilled filling holds its shape better when piped into each cookie's center. But when you allow the completed whoopie pies to chill in the fridge before serving, this helps the filling thicken even more so it doesn't squeeze out of the sides when you bite into a pie.
How to chill assembled whoopie pies
To easily chill your prepared whooopie pies, place them on a clean baking sheet and loosely cover with plastic wrap. With the pies covered (this prevents cold air from drying out the cake halves), place the baking sheet inside the fridge for roughly 30 minutes. Once the whoopie pies feel firm to the touch and the filling doesn't move when you lightly press on the top of each pie, they're ready to serve. Use this tip no matter what the filling in your whoopie pies is, whether it's marshmallow fluff, buttercream, or even whipped topping.
Whoopie pies can be stored at room temperature for up to a day inside an airtight container. To store for several days, keep the whoopie pies in a sealed, airtight container in the fridge. With these slight adjustments to how you prepare and store the dessert, you can enjoy it to the fullest for longer than you would otherwise — all without making a mess. If you're hungry for more tips, here's our guide for making the best homemade whoopie pies.