Don't Skip This Step After Assembling Whoopie Pies

Whoopie pies are a classic sweet treat (and an iconic dessert in Maine), but they can be deceptively tricky to make at home. Though our old-fashioned chocolate whoopie pie recipe is easy to follow with delicious results, the secret to perfect homemade pies is actually what you do after prepping the treat's components. While most home bakers are likely aware of how important it is to let cakes and cookies cool before frosting them, a little extra chilling goes a long way for this particular dessert.

Apart from allowing the cake halves to cool completely and chilling the filling before combining both ingredients into whoopie pies, it's also helpful to chill the assembled dessert, too. Cooled cakes prevent heat from melting the filling, while chilled filling holds its shape better when piped into each cookie's center. But when you allow the completed whoopie pies to chill in the fridge before serving, this helps the filling thicken even more so it doesn't squeeze out of the sides when you bite into a pie.