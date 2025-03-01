Is It Safe To Store Nespresso Pods In Direct Sunlight?
Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules and changed the way many people brew their coffee in the morning. The convenience of single-portion coffee pods paired with a variety of different pod flavors has amassed quite the loyal customer base. Since coffee pods aren't the cheapest option, many Nespresso fans purchase larger packs of pods to save on shipping or take advantage of a temporary discount. That means you might end up with a large amount of pods at once, so what's the best way to store them? Definitely not in direct sunlight, as that can compromise their quality.
Although Nespresso's pods are all packed in airtight aluminum capsules, it doesn't mean they are completely protected from the outside elements. In terms of sunlight, coffee beans are sensitive to heat and ultraviolet light, both of which can alter the flavor and speed up the aging process of the beans. Your coffee pods should definitely be stored in a darker place where they're also not exposed to big temperature fluctuations.
Another issue you could run into is excessive moisture, so it's best to keep the pods in an area with low humidity where they can't accidentally soak up any moisture from the environment. For this same reason, the pods should be kept out of the freezer and refrigerator.
The best storage solutions for Nespresso pods
The best way to store your Nespresso capsules is in a dark, dry area. Keeping them in the original package and only taking out one by one as you need them is the most recommended method, but it's not always the most practical one. Thankfully, there are some alternatives available that keep your pods safe and neatly organized at the same time. The only thing you have to remember is that using secondary storage should only be done with a smaller amount of pods, ones that you can use within a few weeks. It's not advised to unpack a massive order of pods have them sitting out for months.
Your storage options depend on whether you're using Vertuo or Original Nespresso pods. While you'll see many different storage jars and racks, the most optimal solution is to use a special coffee pod drawer. It keeps the pods organized, dry, and away from the sunlight. It can also double as the coffee maker stand! Our best pick for the Original line is the Amazon Basics Storage Drawer with the capacity to hold 50 capsules. For the Vertuo line, this coffee pod drawer by Deco Brothers is a #1 bestseller on Amazon and is compatible with both large and small Vertuo pods, giving you some flexibility. Already have an empty drawer designated for your coffee pods and simply need the insert to hold them? This Everie drawer insert for Vertuo capsules is popular all over TikTok.