Is It Safe To Store Nespresso Pods In Direct Sunlight?

Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules and changed the way many people brew their coffee in the morning. The convenience of single-portion coffee pods paired with a variety of different pod flavors has amassed quite the loyal customer base. Since coffee pods aren't the cheapest option, many Nespresso fans purchase larger packs of pods to save on shipping or take advantage of a temporary discount. That means you might end up with a large amount of pods at once, so what's the best way to store them? Definitely not in direct sunlight, as that can compromise their quality.

Although Nespresso's pods are all packed in airtight aluminum capsules, it doesn't mean they are completely protected from the outside elements. In terms of sunlight, coffee beans are sensitive to heat and ultraviolet light, both of which can alter the flavor and speed up the aging process of the beans. Your coffee pods should definitely be stored in a darker place where they're also not exposed to big temperature fluctuations.

Another issue you could run into is excessive moisture, so it's best to keep the pods in an area with low humidity where they can't accidentally soak up any moisture from the environment. For this same reason, the pods should be kept out of the freezer and refrigerator.