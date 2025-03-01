The Best Canned Tomato Brand On American Store Shelves Is An Italian Import

Canned tomatoes have been and will always be one of your most versatile pantry staples; the perfect acidic base for pasta sauces, soups, dips, casseroles, and more. While there's nothing quite like the sweet, tangy kick of a fresh garden tomato, the year-round availability, convenience, and stable shelf life of canned options are hard to beat. However, not all canned brands are made equal, which means the one you buy could impact the taste, texture, and overall success of your dishes.

We compared 16 popular canned tomato brands to figure out which one is worthy of your time, money, and — most importantly — taste buds. Not only did we look at flavor, but we also evaluated price, production, and provenance. After closely researching and tasting all of the options we settled on one, clear winner: Cento, a brand of canned tomato sold in every U.S. state. As each of its cans proudly states, this is a "product of Italy," where the Mediterranean climate and agricultural conditions produce extremely high-quality tomatoes. A 28-ounce can of Cento whole peeled plum tomatoes could run you between $4 – $7, depending on the location. That's on the medium to higher end of what such a product would typically cost. But it's worth every penny, in our opinion.