A Pasta Expert Says These Are The Best Store-Brand Canned Tomatoes To Buy

If you ever find yourself wondering how someone's tomato sauce ends up tasting so amazing, it's because a sauce is only as good as the tomatoes you make it with. And unless it's the height of summer, and even then some would say, the best tomatoes for pasta sauce are coming from a can. Besides the fact that the makers of whole peeled canned tomatoes have already done you the favor of getting rid of the bitter skins, those tomatoes were sealed at the peak of ripeness, giving them far more flavor than most fresh produce. The problem is that once those tomatoes are inside a can, the only way to guess at how good they are is by the company on the label. Unfortunately for shoppers, there can be a really big range in the quality of canned tomatoes, from sweet and tender to mushy and metallic. So Tasting Table tried to solve this dilemma by asking pasta expert Danny Freeman, the author of Danny Loves Pasta, what he thinks are the best canned tomatoes, especially within the realm of more affordable store brands.

According to Freeman, the best store-brand canned tomatoes don't come from a traditional grocery store, but from Target. "Good & Gather has great canned tomatoes at a lower price point," he said. A 28-ounce can will set you back less than $2, and you won't have to worry about any synthetic colors or artificial ingredients being included.