The California Restaurant Paul Newman Called The 'Best In The World'

California is home to countless amazing restaurants that are acclaimed by diners, critics, and even the Michelin Guide (which added 13 restaurant's to its California list in 2024). While it seems like much of the glitz and glamour comes from the best restaurants in Los Angeles, there is much more to the golden state than mere Hollywood hotspots. Famed actor, philanthropist, and the man behind the Newman's Own brand, Paul Newman, spent plenty of time at Los Angeles eateries, though you'd be surprised to find out that his favorite restaurant was actually located about 2 hours outside of LA in the small Ventura County. According to a postcard proudly shared by The Ojai Ranch House on its website, Newman wrote, "The Ojai Ranch House is the BEST RESTAURANT THE WORLD." He then went on to write, "There is no 4 star restaurant in France as good." High praise, indeed coming from such a well-seasoned foodie.

The Newman's Own brand began humbly in 1980 when Newman bottled homemade salad dressing to give to friends for the holidays. As of today, the worldwide brand boasts a bevy of products, among which are salsas, spice blends, frozen pizzas, and, of course, the salad dressing that started it all. Needless to say, the man knew food. With that said, his affinity for the Ojai Ranch House's homemade bread, homegrown vegetables, and meats, which he described as marvelous, carries a certain amount of weight when you consider his culinary expertise. Further, the restaurant, nestled in such a picturesque location as the Ojai valley, gives visitors an otherworldly feeling of dining in an enchanted garden.