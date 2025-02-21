Estate Beers Prove Terroir Isn't Just For Wine - Here's Why They're Worth Trying

Terroir refers to the way a food or drink can provide a sense of the place where it was made. Factors like soil and climate distinguish the same ingredients grown in different regions, yielding recognizable traits. The concept is commonly linked with wine, but hardly ever with beer — until you discover the small but special world of estate beer, made with ingredients that a brewery grows on its land.

Estate beers are rare because few breweries have the resources to take on farming. Terroir itself is rare in beer outside of these estate offerings because of the way beer has evolved. Beer styles developed throughout centuries based on what kinds of grain, hops, and water brewers had around them. But instead of those styles remaining in their home regions, they've globe-trotted: You can get a Czech pilsner from a Japanese brewery, or a Belgian witbier made in America.

Breweries worldwide often source ingredients from the same places, either because they're brewing, say, a German lager and so want German hops, or because hops don't grow well where they are, or both. Wine's grape varietals have traveled, too — French chardonnay grapes now grow all over the world. But wherever they grow, they also take on the character of that soil, terrain, and climate, whereas beer ingredients retain only their point of origin. So it's worth getting to know estate beers, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. will help with that when it releases the Estate Series Heirloom Landbier on February 28, 2025.

