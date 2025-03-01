Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Who Makes The Most Affordable Iced Macchiato?
Out of the many coffee shop chains that you can order a cup of joe, Dunkin' and Starbucks are two staples that are present in the majority of places across the country. Out of the plethora of caffeinated beverages you can order, an iced macchiato is on the menu at both coffee giants. We've already told you whether Dunkin' or Starbucks serves the best iced macchiato — but what about affordability? Well, leave it to us to figure out where your coffee budget goes furthest.
A look at the menu for a Dunkin' location in Astoria, Queens, New York shows that a small iced macchiato rings in at $4.89 before tax. Meanwhile, a tall iced caramel macchiato at a Starbucks just down the street costs $5.85 sans tax. So in short, Dunkin' offers a more affordable version of the iced espresso beverage. And while the difference is less than a dollar, those coins certainly add up if you walk into a cafe on a daily basis. For clarification, this price comparison is for small versions of the drink without any customizations, like an extra espresso shot or a dairy milk alternative.
Key differences between iced macchiatos at Dunkin' and Starbucks
Not only is a small iced macchiato at Dunkin' cheaper, but you get more of the beverage. A small iced macchiato is 16 ounces, compared to 12 ounces at Starbucks, and Dunkin' also puts two espresso shots in its version of the drink. While Dunkin' doesn't include caramel in its product's name, you can add caramel syrup (or other flavors) if you prefer your pick-me-up drink with a little sweet flavor. Surprisingly, it comes with oat milk by default, but whole and skim milks are an option for no extra price. Try one of Dunkin's best foods like its maple bacon breakfast sandwich with the macchiato to get your day going.
In addition to the smaller size, Starbucks only adds one espresso shot to its tall iced caramel macchiato. As for the rest of the concoction, the macchiato comes with vanilla syrup in the milk and a drizzle of caramel sauce by default. Expect to receive two percent milk unless you customize it with a non-dairy option like oat milk, which doesn't seem to cost more in Queens, New York, though that could vary by location. Despite those differences with the pricier option, it did take the third spot in our ranking of popular drinks at Starbucks.