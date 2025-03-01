Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Who Makes The Most Affordable Iced Macchiato?

Out of the many coffee shop chains that you can order a cup of joe, Dunkin' and Starbucks are two staples that are present in the majority of places across the country. Out of the plethora of caffeinated beverages you can order, an iced macchiato is on the menu at both coffee giants. We've already told you whether Dunkin' or Starbucks serves the best iced macchiato — but what about affordability? Well, leave it to us to figure out where your coffee budget goes furthest.

A look at the menu for a Dunkin' location in Astoria, Queens, New York shows that a small iced macchiato rings in at $4.89 before tax. Meanwhile, a tall iced caramel macchiato at a Starbucks just down the street costs $5.85 sans tax. So in short, Dunkin' offers a more affordable version of the iced espresso beverage. And while the difference is less than a dollar, those coins certainly add up if you walk into a cafe on a daily basis. For clarification, this price comparison is for small versions of the drink without any customizations, like an extra espresso shot or a dairy milk alternative.