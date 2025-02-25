Lassi Vs Smoothie: Is There Really A Difference?

You might be familiar with lassis — commonly sold in grocery stores but not as ubiquitous as kefir or smoothies, it's one of the best Indian drinks you should try at least once. But if you think that this brightly colored beverage is the same thing as a smoothie, that's not exactly true. While both lassis and smoothies are creamy and usually fruity drinks, there are distinct differences between the two. While each can be customized with a variety of flavors, the two drinks have very different compositions.

Lassis greatly predates smoothies with a history stretching back to 1000 BC. The popular drink stems from the northern Indian state of Punjab and was originally made by using raw yogurt or curdled milk and adding spices. Smoothies, however, became a popular drink much more recently, in the 1930s, when blenders and freezers became readily available to common households. But what exactly sets one blended drink apart from the other? So while they're both thick, creamy drinks, they have different primary ingredients. And while smoothies can be made with many ingredients, lassi is much more specific.