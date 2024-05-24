The History Behind India's Refreshing Mango Lassi Drink

Indian cuisine is one of the most complex and colorful, each stew, grilled meat, and chutney consisting of a flavorful foundation of numerous toasted spices, aromatics, and herbs. There's no better complement to a spicy, rich Indian meal than a tangy, sweet, and refreshing mango lassi. While its arrival in North America may only be decades old, India's refreshing lassi has been a quintessential drink for millennia.

Considered by historians to be the original smoothie, lassi originated in the Northern Indian state of the Punjab in 1000 B.C. The etymology of "lassi" is debated among historians, with some arguing that it comes from the Sanskrit word for "saliva-like," referring to the thick, frothy texture of its main ingredient of raw yogurt or curdled milk. Today, "lassi" is also a Punjabi term for buttermilk, which can be substituted for sour yogurt. The preparation of lassi started as a tangy mixture of sour yogurt and spices like cumin and cardamom — and both a salty and sweet version emerged from the fundamental recipe. Mango pulp was likely one of the first lassi flavors as mangos are native fruits in India and Southeast Asia.

Lassi's ancient roots coincide with the ancient practices of Ayurveda, Indian dietary and medical principles that are just as popular today. Ancient Ayurvedic medicine touted lassi as promoting digestive health because yogurt consists of gut-healthy bacteria. Ayurveda and lassi are two important legacies of Indian culture that now garner worldwide appeal.