13 Tips For Taking Your First Wine Class

Before you do anything else, you really need to hone in on why you want to take a wine class. If you're looking for a basic entry point into learning about wine, you may want to start with an hour-long class. This can help you better understand different types of grapes and what characteristics are generally associated with them. If you want to go a bit deeper to gain a better understanding of terroir and production, you may want to take a day-long class to really start building a deeper foundation of knowledge. These types of classes may be able to help you pick out a better bottle the next time you go to the wine shop or give you an idea of what you might want to taste from a restaurant's wine list.

If, on the other hand, you'd like to start building a career in wine, you'll probably want to sign up for a more in-depth class. The Court of Master Sommeliers offers an educational track that's more focused on service — this can be a good option if you want to work in a restaurant in the future. The Wine and Spirits Education Trust, on the other hand, focuses less on service and may be better suited to students interested in becoming journalists, educators, or pursuing a less service-focused career in the wine industry. Other organizations, like Boston University, offer in-depth wine education opportunities as well.