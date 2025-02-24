Here's What To Do If Your Nespresso Pod Gets Stuck

We can all imagine the scenario. You wake up in the morning craving a fresh cup of coffee and pop a pod into your trusty Nespresso machine. You sleepily go to pull down the lever and close it, only to find that the capsule is jammed inside.

It's a frustrating situation that's compounded by a lack of caffeine, but there's no need to panic or run out to a coffee shop. A stuck pod is a common issue for any coffee machine and, luckily, there's usually an easy way to fix it.

The first thing to do is open the lever and take a look inside the machine. If you can see the capsule, there's a good chance it's simply tilted above the brewing unit. Nespresso suggests using the tip of a teaspoon to gently apply pressure to the highest side of the capsule and push it down. Once completely horizontal, it should drop through the machine as normal.