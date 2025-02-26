Give Your Whoopie Pies A Caffeinated Kick With One Instant Ingredient

Espresso powder, also known as instant espresso, is strongly brewed espresso coffee that's been dehydrated and dried into a fine powder, somewhat similar to instant coffee, which is usually brewed and then freeze-dried. This form makes the espresso powder easy to add to baked goods as long there is a liquid element to dissolve the powder. While you could always use an intensely brewed espresso in your batter, if the recipe doesn't specifically call for it, there may be some issues while baking due to the increased liquid in the batter. The beauty of espresso powder is that it doesn't require any adjustments to the recipe, and you can simply add a sprinkling without fear of affecting the overall outcome.

Before you dive into your next cream-filled sandwich baking project, check out our tips for making the best homemade whoopie pies. And also read up on our for how to add espresso powder to any chocolate cake recipe.

For most whoopie pie recipes, simply add the espresso powder with the rest of the dry ingredients before combining them with the wet ingredients. The amount of espresso powder to add depends on how much coffee flavor or caffeine content you're looking for in the finished product, but you can always start with a small amount for your first attempt and then add more the next time you make whoopie pies. We recommend starting by adding about a teaspoon alongside the dry ingredients in our favorite old-fashioned chocolate whoopie pies recipe.