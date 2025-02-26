Give Your Whoopie Pies A Caffeinated Kick With One Instant Ingredient
The history of whoopie pies is disputed, but we do know that the sweet sandwich-like treat dates back to the 1920s. There is some confusion about what the filling in the whoopie pie actually is, as it can vary between recipes, but it usually tends to have a marshmallow creme or a buttercream center as a creamy contrast to the cookie-shaped cake halves. Popular flavors include chocolate and red velvet, but can also range from lemon to oatmeal raisin to gingerbread. If you're looking to put a caffeinated spin on your next whoopie pies, you can do so with the addition of espresso powder in the cake sandwich halves.
Similar to brownies and other chocolate-forward desserts, espresso powder can not only give whoopie pies a small caffeine boost but also complement the flavor of the baked good. Studies have shown that coffee can bolster the sweetness of foods, even when combined with other bitter flavor notes like chocolate. The coffee powder can even amp up savory foods, like giving a robust twist to basic baked beans.
Pump up whoopie pies with a pinch of espresso
Espresso powder, also known as instant espresso, is strongly brewed espresso coffee that's been dehydrated and dried into a fine powder, somewhat similar to instant coffee, which is usually brewed and then freeze-dried. This form makes the espresso powder easy to add to baked goods as long there is a liquid element to dissolve the powder. While you could always use an intensely brewed espresso in your batter, if the recipe doesn't specifically call for it, there may be some issues while baking due to the increased liquid in the batter. The beauty of espresso powder is that it doesn't require any adjustments to the recipe, and you can simply add a sprinkling without fear of affecting the overall outcome.
Before you dive into your next cream-filled sandwich baking project, check out our tips for making the best homemade whoopie pies. And also read up on our for how to add espresso powder to any chocolate cake recipe.
For most whoopie pie recipes, simply add the espresso powder with the rest of the dry ingredients before combining them with the wet ingredients. The amount of espresso powder to add depends on how much coffee flavor or caffeine content you're looking for in the finished product, but you can always start with a small amount for your first attempt and then add more the next time you make whoopie pies. We recommend starting by adding about a teaspoon alongside the dry ingredients in our favorite old-fashioned chocolate whoopie pies recipe.