The Absolute Best Godiva-Brand Chocolate Bar To Add To Your Cart

With dozens of items under its belt, narrowing down one Godiva product to add to your shopping cart is no easy feat. The renowned chocolate brand sells everything from truffles to pearls, although its line of chocolate bars is a particular favorite of ours. If you're looking for the creme de la creme of Godiva's bars to come home with you, look no further than its salted caramel milk chocolate bar.

As one of the most iconic chocolate brands around, Godiva doesn't necessarily create bad products, making it difficult to deduce which item is a clear winner. When it came to our ranking of 11 Godiva chocolate bar flavors, however, the salted caramel milk chocolate mini bar was leagues above the rest. The artful balance of sweet and savory flavors earned this particular bar its top spot in our ranking. On top of the flavor, we were awed by the sublime texture of the chocolate bar.

Godiva describes the milk chocolate as "rich," and we agree. The company makes them with butter oil and cocoa butter instead of vegetable oil, giving the candy a lusciously smooth mouthfeel. Filled with salted toffee pieces, each bite lends the candy a satisfying crispness. The caramelized taste and subtle savoriness of the toffee balances out the chocolate without completely distracting it from its flavor. The creamy cocoa is still the most prominent aspect of the bar, followed by the sticky toffee that lingers after the chocolate is eaten.