Mostaccioli Vs Rigatoni: What's The Difference?

Pasta is one of those ingredients you'll find in most pantries. An easy go-to for a quick meal after a busy day at work, it's hearty and filling and when paired with the right sauce, absolutely delicious. There are over 1,000 different types of pasta that we know of, and over 350 different shapes, each with its own special characteristics that give reason for its name and purpose for its shape.

Pasta ranges from small pasta between 1 and 2 inches, called macaroni, which includes (but is not limited to) orzo, farfalle, stelline, and rotini; to ribbon-cut pasta we often just call spaghetti, but includes linguine, tagliatelle, fettuccine, and vermicelli, amongst others. Then we have our tube-shaped pasta –- also known as extruded pasta, because of how they're made by pushing dough forcefully through a die to create the various shapes. These include cannelloni, ziti, mostaccioli, and rigatoni.

Both mostaccioli and rigatoni are types of penne which, translated, means quills, and you can see in their shapes that they do kind of look like quills or pens. Mostaccioli is also known as penne lisce, with lisce in Italian meaning smooth. Rigatoni, on the other hand, is called penne rigate in Italy, with rigate meaning –- yup, you called it –- rigid. This is the first difference between the two pastas. Let's delve into the purposes of the different surfaces.