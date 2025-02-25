Your Secret Weapon For Keto-Friendly Avocado Toast — No Bread Needed
Ranging from basic to bougie, avocado toast is an iconic dish of its time. Widely memed and well regarded as a staple of brunch menus near and far, in its simplest form, avocado toast is a mere piece of toasted bread topped with either sliced or mashed avocado. From there, the laundry list of accouterments and ingredients to enhance avocado toast seems to keep growing by the second, accounting for the wide variety of recipes by which food fanatics swear. For many, it simply isn't a proper avocado toast sans a poached egg or a slab of fried pork belly, and so on. It's also worth wondering whether avocado toast would still be avocado toast if you swapped out the bread for a lower-carb option. A resounding "yes" comes in the form of a keto-friendly avocado accompaniment: the humble, satisfying, and oh-so-easy-to-make cheese crisp.
Making your very own keto parmesan crisps recipe guarantees the right base upon which to top your favorite avocado mash and keto-accommodating toppings. And it's not worth quibbling over a cheese crisp not actually being toast, particularly if you decide to use your air fryer to toast the cheese into a crispy form. For a meal that's accessible to those needing lower carb and higher fat meals, an avocado toast made using crisped-up cheese in lieu of toasted bread is as simple as it is delicious, leaving room for plenty of wholesome and fulfilling toppings.
Making cheese crisps worthy of avocado toast
While Parmesan cheese is nearly synonymous with cheese crisps, there are other keto-friendly cheese options you can use such as cheddar, gouda, and full-fat mozzarella. You can even mix up a blend of your favorites into one super cheese crisp on which to prop up your avocado toast. There are several different methods by which you can crisp up your shredded cheese including popping it in the microwave, using an air fryer, oven-baking it, or even using a waffle iron to make your very own "chaffle" or cheese waffle. Let your choice of cheese guide your preference of sliced or mashed avocado to put on top along with whatever extra toppings suit your taste preferences and dietary needs.
Adding a poached egg and bacon bits provides delicious proteins and smoky flavor atop your avocado and cheese crisp toast. Be sure not to skimp on the seasonings either. Many recipes will recommend spice blends like Everything But the Bagel Seasoning for bagel-inspired flavor sans the carbs. If you want to add a little more kick of spice, try a hearty shake of chili powder, paprika, or cayenne pepper along with a generous portion of cracked black pepper. Turmeric is also an excellent source of nutrients that pairs well with black pepper. However you choose to cheese up your avocado toast, know that it can be done easily and effectively for a keto-friendly meal that tastes great.