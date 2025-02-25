Your Secret Weapon For Keto-Friendly Avocado Toast — No Bread Needed

Ranging from basic to bougie, avocado toast is an iconic dish of its time. Widely memed and well regarded as a staple of brunch menus near and far, in its simplest form, avocado toast is a mere piece of toasted bread topped with either sliced or mashed avocado. From there, the laundry list of accouterments and ingredients to enhance avocado toast seems to keep growing by the second, accounting for the wide variety of recipes by which food fanatics swear. For many, it simply isn't a proper avocado toast sans a poached egg or a slab of fried pork belly, and so on. It's also worth wondering whether avocado toast would still be avocado toast if you swapped out the bread for a lower-carb option. A resounding "yes" comes in the form of a keto-friendly avocado accompaniment: the humble, satisfying, and oh-so-easy-to-make cheese crisp.

Making your very own keto parmesan crisps recipe guarantees the right base upon which to top your favorite avocado mash and keto-accommodating toppings. And it's not worth quibbling over a cheese crisp not actually being toast, particularly if you decide to use your air fryer to toast the cheese into a crispy form. For a meal that's accessible to those needing lower carb and higher fat meals, an avocado toast made using crisped-up cheese in lieu of toasted bread is as simple as it is delicious, leaving room for plenty of wholesome and fulfilling toppings.