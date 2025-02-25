The Wisconsin Fish Boils With Michael Bay-Worthy Explosions

Originally, these fish boils started out of necessity. They were a fast, effective, and easy way to feed the large groups of loggers and fishermen who lived and worked on the peninsula. But as the forests in the area dwindled due to the aggressive lumber industry, they set their sights (and saws) on other, more forested parts of the country. There was no longer a need for these massive fish boils, but the tradition persevered.

Sometime in the 1960s, the modern version of the fish boil, the one with Michael-Bay-like explosiveness began taking root. White Gull Inn, located in the aptly named town of Fish Creek, is one of the locations credited with popularizing the fiery inferno of a fish boil. While the visuals are indeed cinematic, the food is delicious in its simplicity. In order to pull off a successful fish boil, which we do not, under any circumstances, recommend you do at home (unless you happen to be a boil master living on the peninsula), all you need is an enormous metal kettle and an outdoor fire pit. Chunks of freshly caught white fish, baby red potatoes, and onions go into the heavily salted water. The salt brings the fish oils to the surface and when kerosene is sprayed on the fire under the kettle, the combustible combo causes the oily-fish-water to boil over, leaving a perfectly cooked, flakey white fish and a delighted crowd in its wake.