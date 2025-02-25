The Kirkland Frozen Fish Fillets You Ought To Skip At Costco

Frozen fish is a great thing to have on hand, but you don't want to grab subpar seafood just for the sake of convenience. Tasting Table launched a full-scale investigation into the Costco frozen seafood staples, passionately deciphering the good from the bad so you don't have to. Unfortunately, one product stood out for the wrong reasons. It wasn't awful, but the Kirkland Wild Caught Mahi Mahi failed to meet the high standards of the other seafood. Tasting Table's reviewer appreciated the sturdy structure, even noting how well it retained its shape post-cooking and praising its nice charring. But, ultimately, the flesh was a little too dense for their liking.

Density is always an acquired taste in fish, but in this case, it also creates a slight stubbornness towards soaking up seasoning. If a mild-flavored finish is up your street, by all means, pick up a pack. It's great for rougher cooking methods like grilling, too, which is a nightmare with more delicate fish. Otherwise? Skip the Kirkland mahi mahi in favor of something a bit easier to flavor. Interestingly, amongst other customers, the general consensus aligns with the reviewer's findings. On Reddit, users flocked to throw in their two cents. Some voted in favor of mahi mahi, mainly emphasizing the importance of properly cooking the fish. Others highlighted a frustrating variation in quality. It's your call. But with so many delicious Costco seafood options, why not pick something more reliable?