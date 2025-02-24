The Frozen Meatball Brand We'd Buy Again And Again

Let's be honest: The idea of making meatballs from scratch can feel a bit daunting, especially when you are pressed for time. Between buying fresh ingredients and setting aside at least an hour or two for prep and cooking, it's easy to understand why so many people reach for frozen meatballs instead. Along with being pre-made, some are surprisingly as flavorful and juicy as their homemade counterparts. And they take less than a few minutes to cook, so you can have dinner ready in mere minutes. Plus, you can easily elevate their flavor and texture by basing them in store-bought bouillon or using a game-changing trick to make them even juicer. However, it's evident that some frozen meatball brands are better than others, and the brand that reigns supreme is Johnsonville. Its homestyle meatballs are so delicious that they were ranked the best store-bought frozen meatball by the Tasting Table staff – and for good reason.

The moment you open the bag, you're immediately greeted with a delectable culinary experience and a beautiful aroma will fill your nasal passage. The smell alone is enough to make you salivate. Luckily, the scent isn't deceitful; it's a small glimpse into how delicious they're about to taste. These frozen meatballs have a strong meaty flavor that isn't overpowering. In fact, it's one of the things that adds to the incredible flavor. The other is the texture. Since they're made from only premium cuts of pork, they're extremely juicy and unbelievably bouncy. Additionally, the fat content adds a level of richness you usually only find in homemade meatballs.