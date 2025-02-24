The Frozen Meatball Brand We'd Buy Again And Again
Let's be honest: The idea of making meatballs from scratch can feel a bit daunting, especially when you are pressed for time. Between buying fresh ingredients and setting aside at least an hour or two for prep and cooking, it's easy to understand why so many people reach for frozen meatballs instead. Along with being pre-made, some are surprisingly as flavorful and juicy as their homemade counterparts. And they take less than a few minutes to cook, so you can have dinner ready in mere minutes. Plus, you can easily elevate their flavor and texture by basing them in store-bought bouillon or using a game-changing trick to make them even juicer. However, it's evident that some frozen meatball brands are better than others, and the brand that reigns supreme is Johnsonville. Its homestyle meatballs are so delicious that they were ranked the best store-bought frozen meatball by the Tasting Table staff – and for good reason.
The moment you open the bag, you're immediately greeted with a delectable culinary experience and a beautiful aroma will fill your nasal passage. The smell alone is enough to make you salivate. Luckily, the scent isn't deceitful; it's a small glimpse into how delicious they're about to taste. These frozen meatballs have a strong meaty flavor that isn't overpowering. In fact, it's one of the things that adds to the incredible flavor. The other is the texture. Since they're made from only premium cuts of pork, they're extremely juicy and unbelievably bouncy. Additionally, the fat content adds a level of richness you usually only find in homemade meatballs.
Why Johnsonville's homestyle meatballs are a must-try item
Made with a premium spice blend, these meatballs are truly a well-balanced delight. Even though the spices make up less than 2% of the ingredients, they make their presence known. Some of the most notable include dehydrated celery, garlic powder, dehydrated red and green bell peppers, salt, tomato powder, and dehydrated onion — with the dehydrated ingredients adding the most flavor since they're known for being more concentrated.
Whether you plan on making bulgogi meatballs as an appetizer or hope to recreate Moroccan meatballs for dinner, these frozen meatballs can be used to make an array of different dishes. And they'll pair wonderfully with any type of sauce as well. Plus, you can cook them in four different ways. If you're pressed for time, you can heat them in the microwave. It shouldn't take more than five minutes. You can also use the oven or stovetop but know it will take at least 15 minutes or more to cook them through. While the meatballs will need at least 10 minutes in the air fryer, the exact times depend on whether they're frozen or thawed.
Sold for roughly $8, you get 28 meatballs per bag. Compared to other frozen meatball brands, that's not a lot. However, these meatballs are so delicious that it's easy to forgive them for the slight upcharge per meatball. Since three meatballs are one serving, that means you get nine servings per bag — a decent amount if you can resist not eating them all in one sitting.