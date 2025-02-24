The World's Largest Bourbon Festival Is A Must For Whiskey Lovers
While music lovers flock to Coachella and film fanatics countdown to Sundance, there aren't too many major festivals out there that place whiskey at the center of it all. However, there is one destination every dark spirit lover needs to get to: Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky.
The world's largest bourbon festival, Bourbon & Beyond is a four-day celebration filled with whiskey tastings, specialty bars, live music performances, and more. Over 210,000 people attended the festival in 2024, generating millions of dollars for Louisville — a city that has a very special connection with bourbon.
The origins of the spirit are often traced back to Kentucky, and with its proximity to the Ohio River, downtown Louisville became a hub of activity during prohibition, according to the Louisville Bourbon District. Bourbon & Beyond, which launched in 2017, celebrates this deep-rooted tradition and offers whiskey lovers a unique platform to immerse themselves in bourbon's rich legacy.
Something for everybody
Bourbon & Beyond attracts some of the country's top whiskey connoisseurs, chefs, and celebrities, like bourbon expert Chris Blandford and Food Network stars Chris Santos and Amanda Freitag. Educational talks, demonstrations, workshops, and other whiskey-related events take place throughout the weekend, catering for those seeking to expand their palates, learn some interesting bourbon facts, or try something new.
Distilleries, specialty bars, and some of the best bourbon brands serve up rare, curated menus, as well as experimental sips and classic favorites. There's also food pairing events, cooking demos, live podcast recordings, bartending competitions, and more across the various stages.
And there's no need to worry if bourbon isn't your thing. Over 100 different acts performed across five different stages at the festival in 2024, including Sting, Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, and Tyler Childers, and an equally star-studded line up featuring dozens of acts including Phish, The Lumineers, Jack White, and Sturgill Simpson is planned for 2025. Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or a bourbon novice, Bourbon & Beyond really does offer something for everyone, making it the ultimate destination for whiskey fans, foodies, and music lovers alike.