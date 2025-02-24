The World's Largest Bourbon Festival Is A Must For Whiskey Lovers

While music lovers flock to Coachella and film fanatics countdown to Sundance, there aren't too many major festivals out there that place whiskey at the center of it all. However, there is one destination every dark spirit lover needs to get to: Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky.

The world's largest bourbon festival, Bourbon & Beyond is a four-day celebration filled with whiskey tastings, specialty bars, live music performances, and more. Over 210,000 people attended the festival in 2024, generating millions of dollars for Louisville — a city that has a very special connection with bourbon.

The origins of the spirit are often traced back to Kentucky, and with its proximity to the Ohio River, downtown Louisville became a hub of activity during prohibition, according to the Louisville Bourbon District. Bourbon & Beyond, which launched in 2017, celebrates this deep-rooted tradition and offers whiskey lovers a unique platform to immerse themselves in bourbon's rich legacy.