How Much Caffeine Is In McDonald's Iced Coffee?

Caffeine is what keeps the world humming. It's the sweet nectar that we need coursing through our veins for those early morning work meetings and those late night projects, research papers, and soccer tournaments. But caffeine is the Goldilocks of ingredients. Too much of the stuff and you get the jitters; not enough caffeine and you're falling asleep. You want a coffee that hits the sweet spot, and if you're a fan of McDonald's iced coffee, you might be wondering how much caffeine this brew contains.

While McDonald's doesn't explicitly state the amount on its website, the general consensus is that it can range from between 94 milligrams of caffeine for a small 8-ounce cup of iced java and 200 milligrams per serving for a large 17-ounce cup. On the caffeine spectrum, 94 milligrams is approximately the amount of caffeine in a single cup of brewed coffee, give or take a few milligrams, while 200 milligrams is like drinking two cups of hot coffee and will give you a respectable buzz. In fact, you could have two large McDonald's iced coffees before you hit the maximum amount of caffeine you can safely consume each day, which is a whopping 400 milligrams. How do other popular fast food chain's iced coffee compare?