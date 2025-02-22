Here's How Non-Alcoholic Bourbon Is Made

You heard it right; non-alcoholic bourbon is elbowing ABV off center stage. Given the rising demand for mocktails, the arrival of alcohol-free bourbon is hardly a surprise. But how easy is it to produce? The process is actually simple: malt, mash, ferment, and distill. The only major difference lies in that final distillation stage; non-alcoholic producers either skip it entirely or do it twice. For the latter, manufacturers (like Kentucky 74) use an adapted process called reverse distillation. Rather than separating the alcohol for consumption, it becomes a waste product. Reverse distillation extracts the ethanol, leaving behind deliciously distinctive flavors without a trace of alcohol.

Advertisement

The result? A bottle that looks, tastes, and smells like the real deal. Non-alcoholic bourbon recipes follow the same steps until the final hour. Then, unless the distiller decides to blend bourbons, the product is packaged up and shipped out to grocery shelves and pantry cupboards. It doesn't matter what your reason for indulging in alcohol-free bourbons is. Perhaps you've heard bar experts share the best non-alcoholic bourbons for sipping. Or maybe this is a primarily culinary pursuit, finding the best alcohol-free substitute for cooking bourbon. What's important is that it's tasty and simple to make. Pick up a readily available bottle in-store or recreate a recipe at home.