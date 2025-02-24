Why Some Sandwiches Are Called Heroes

When Shakespeare wrote the line "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," he likely didn't have Italian sandwiches in mind, but he may as well have. A sandwich tastes delicious no matter what you call it. One of the classic American sandwiches is the sub, named for its long bread roll that supposedly resembles a submarine. But depending on where you're hailing from, you may have grown up calling this New York Italian deli sandwich by another name. In The Big Apple, it's known as a hero.

There are two debated origins for the rise of this name, and while it's impossible to determine which one was truly the first, both origin stories take place around the same time in the 1930s. Clementine Paddleworth, a food writer for the New York Herald Tribune, allegedly called the iconic Italian sandwich a hero in 1936 because of its size — one simply had to be a hero to eat it, she proposed. In 1937, the name appeared in a Lexicon of Trade Jargon, where it defined a hero as a jargon term for a big sandwich used by armored car guards. Whether it was Clementine or the car guards who first used this name, we don't know, but we do know that it has stuck in NYC to this day.