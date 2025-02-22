Our Favorite Store-Bought Guacamole Tastes Freshly Made
Guacamole is one of those dips that always tastes better made from scratch. The quality of the avocados, peppers, and herbs has a large bearing on the end product, so it's not something we like to gamble with. However, this doesn't mean that every store-bought version of the spread is bad — Whole Foods' 365 traditional guacamole tastes like it was made fresh, so you can enjoy delicious guacamole without lifting a finger.
Grocery store guac doesn't sound like the freshest option out there, but Whole Foods' product gives off the vibe that it was made mere minutes ago. When you lift the cover from one of the packs of guacamole, the smell of jalapeños and red bell peppers instantly wafts out. The green dip is smooth, dotted with flecks of red peppers and tiny chunks of creamy avocado. Along with the fresh scent and perfect texture, its taste made it deserving of the top spot on our store-bought guacamole brand ranking.
The guacamole is perfectly salted, with hints of lime juice and cilantro brightening up the mild avocado. Although it does contain citric acid, a preservative that often makes store-bought guacamole taste off, it's balanced by sweet peppers, dehydrated onions, and garlic and onion powder. The slight tang from the lime and other acidic ingredients pairs well with the earthy components, giving the guacamole a well-rounded flavor.
Spruce up these recipes with some store-bought guacamole
Aside from scooping it up with some 365 restaurant-style tortilla chips, there are plenty of ways to make use of Whole Foods' guacamole. Since the single-serve dip comes in a pack of four, you can pack it up for the office, a picnic, and road trips, or use it to elevate your lunches and dinners. These easy ground beef street tacos are made in a pinch, and a scoop of guacamole takes them to the next level in no time. Flavored with earthy cumin, fiery adobo sauce, and tangy cotija, the tacos perfectly complement the guacamole.
By trying out some ways to add more flavor to the store-bought guacamole, you can turn the grocery store spread into a quick, hearty avocado toast. A dash of fruit, like pomegranate seeds, cubes of mango, or diced pineapple, bulk up the guacamole while adding a sweet touch to your breakfast. Open up a pack of guacamole, spread it on toasted bread, and top it off with sliced fruit, fresh cilantro or mint leaves, and a dash of Tajín.
The guacamole already has the perfect mouthfeel, but if you want to smooth out the chunks of avocado while maintaining thickness, mix it with mayonnaise. The condiment keeps the guacamole creamy and tart, perfect for spreading onto a savory sandwich. Use the mix on a quesadilla burger to balance out the crisp lettuce and onions.