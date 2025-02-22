Our Favorite Store-Bought Guacamole Tastes Freshly Made

Guacamole is one of those dips that always tastes better made from scratch. The quality of the avocados, peppers, and herbs has a large bearing on the end product, so it's not something we like to gamble with. However, this doesn't mean that every store-bought version of the spread is bad — Whole Foods' 365 traditional guacamole tastes like it was made fresh, so you can enjoy delicious guacamole without lifting a finger.

Grocery store guac doesn't sound like the freshest option out there, but Whole Foods' product gives off the vibe that it was made mere minutes ago. When you lift the cover from one of the packs of guacamole, the smell of jalapeños and red bell peppers instantly wafts out. The green dip is smooth, dotted with flecks of red peppers and tiny chunks of creamy avocado. Along with the fresh scent and perfect texture, its taste made it deserving of the top spot on our store-bought guacamole brand ranking.

The guacamole is perfectly salted, with hints of lime juice and cilantro brightening up the mild avocado. Although it does contain citric acid, a preservative that often makes store-bought guacamole taste off, it's balanced by sweet peppers, dehydrated onions, and garlic and onion powder. The slight tang from the lime and other acidic ingredients pairs well with the earthy components, giving the guacamole a well-rounded flavor.

