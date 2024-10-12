If You've Ever Thought Store-Bought Guacamole Tastes Off, Here's Why

Everyone knows that homemade guacamole always outshines store-bought options in consistency, texture, and especially flavor. If you've ever wondered why that is, it can typically be handed down to an ingredient called citric acid. This ingredient occurs naturally in citrus foods, and while it does play a similar role that a fresh squeeze of lime would in your homemade guacamole, it does so to another degree in the kind that you buy from the store. As opposed to natural citric acid, the manufactured form of citric acid used in store bought guacamole doesn't just introduce a tangy flavor but also doubles as a preservative.

Knowing that, you can credit the citric acid in your store-bought guacamole with keeping it green for an extended amount of time — and although there are many tips and tricks to keep it looking fresh, that is probably the one thing it has over homemade. Still, like everything, there is a catch. Citric acid is generally recognized as safe by the FDA, but even so, a study published in the National Library of Medicine showed that there have been allergic reactions to it — and when introduced to the avocado enzymes in your guacamole specifically, a chemical reaction can occur that causes a slight tingling sensation on your tongue, which might explain why it tastes so off sometimes.

Citric acid is one of the most commonly used food additives — found in everything from sour candy to dairy products. It's difficult to avoid. What you can do, however, is look for other ingredients in your guac.