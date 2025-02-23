Healthy Choice Vs Lean Cuisine: Which Brand Offers The Best Frozen Meals?

Both Healthy Choice and Lean Cuisine frozen meals are incredibly popular and ubiquitous, so there's a good chance that, regardless of where you grocery shop, you'll find both brands in the frozen meal aisle. I purchased all meals from Meijer, which is a large grocery store chain with a very large selection of both brands. Other big chains that carry both brands include Walmart, Target, Mariano's, Jewel, and Publix, though you can use Healthy Choice's product locator and Lean Cuisine's product locator to get a better idea of where exactly you can find the meals. And, naturally, the exact meals that you find at a given grocery store may vary. For the best selection, it's a good idea to look for meals at big grocery stores that have large frozen food sections.

As for the price of the meals, this is something else that will vary depending on which stores you go to and where you live. At the Chicago suburb Meijer where I purchased the meals, most Healthy Choice ones were on sale for $3, down from either $3.19 or $3.69. Some meals were on sale for $3.50, and the two plated entree meals were on sale for $4, down from $4.29. Nearly all of the Lean Cuisine meals, purchased at the same store, were $3.75. A couple of LC meals were $3.15, and a couple were $3.49. So, ultimately, both Healthy Choice and Lean Cuisine meals were in the same ballpark when it came to price, but many of Healthy Choice's options were a bit cheaper, even before the sale price.