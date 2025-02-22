Why Giada De Laurentiis Skips The Mozzarella In Her Deep Dish Pizza

Deep-dish pizza is a thing of Midwestern legend and it seems like everyone who has ever encountered the bowl-like pie packed with unbelievably large servings of sauce and cheese has an opinion on it. As a Chicagoland native who grew up shoving large, heaping slices of Lou Malnati's into my mouth, I definitely have strong opinions on what constitutes an authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza, so you can imagine my surprise when I learned that TV chef and food world icon Giada De Laurentiis skips mozzarella in her deep dish recipe.

In De Laurentiis' defense, her deep dish pizza recipe has zero mention of Chicago or Pizzeria Uno, where the iconic 'za was created in the 1940s. We're all about shirking tradition and putting a twist on dishes in the name of food innovation and it seems like De Laurentiis discovered a pretty good variation when it comes to cooking up some homemade deep-dish pizza. According to a post on her website, De Laurentiis prefers to use provolone instead of mozzarella because it has "more of a cheesy flavor than mozzarella." Deep dish is full of indulgent flavors; you don't really have to worry about one ingredient overpowering another as long as there's a lot of everything, so it makes sense that De Laurentiis reaches for the provolone which tends to be bolder, flavor-wise, than mozzarella.

