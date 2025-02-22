The Best Oyster Bar In The US, According To Alton Brown

Self-proclaimed "foodist" and popular food show host Alton Brown has amassed a loyal audience thanks to his educational, funny, and entertaining style of cooking. His unique teaching method combines science and humor to explain cooking techniques, giving viewers not just the "how" but the "why" when it comes to food. His advice is well-respected for this reason, and this trust extends to his restaurant suggestions. Out of all of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants across the United States, he says the best oyster bar in the country is Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine.

This little seafood spot in South Portland puts a creative spin on New England classics. Brown's favorite menu items, as he revealed to USA Today, are the Brown Butter Lobster Roll and the Fried Oyster Bun; the former of which has a more gourmet feel from the brown butter, and the latter of which is brightened by pickled vegetables. The quality of the seafood can't be beaten; its website calls it "the sharpest seafood money can buy," thanks to its close proximity to the Gulf of Maine.