The Best Oyster Bar In The US, According To Alton Brown
Self-proclaimed "foodist" and popular food show host Alton Brown has amassed a loyal audience thanks to his educational, funny, and entertaining style of cooking. His unique teaching method combines science and humor to explain cooking techniques, giving viewers not just the "how" but the "why" when it comes to food. His advice is well-respected for this reason, and this trust extends to his restaurant suggestions. Out of all of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants across the United States, he says the best oyster bar in the country is Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine.
This little seafood spot in South Portland puts a creative spin on New England classics. Brown's favorite menu items, as he revealed to USA Today, are the Brown Butter Lobster Roll and the Fried Oyster Bun; the former of which has a more gourmet feel from the brown butter, and the latter of which is brightened by pickled vegetables. The quality of the seafood can't be beaten; its website calls it "the sharpest seafood money can buy," thanks to its close proximity to the Gulf of Maine.
From raw bar to hot plates, it has it all
After Brown's visit, the restaurant was nominated for a James Beard Award, further proving its greatness. Its menu changes daily, largely depending on what's caught in the Gulf, but keep an eye out for James Beard's rare favorite oyster variety; you might be able to catch an Olympia oyster under the "From Away" oyster section on the menu. If you prefer to keep it local, it offers around 12 varieties from the waters of Maine, again subject to availability at any given time of year.
The restaurant also offers a handful of other raw seafood dishes, from ceviche to tartare, a variety of seafood-cooked entrees, and even a burger and fried chicken sandwich for the non-seafoodies. Just the descriptions of the menu items are convincing enough, so we don't think you could go wrong with any option. But don't overlook the humble shellfish the place is named after; after all, a simple oyster is what ignited Anthony Bourdain's love for food during his childhood. One from Eventide might just change your life, too.