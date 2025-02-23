The Cooking Oil That Powers Texas Roadhouse's Legendary Dishes

As one of the fastest growing steak-house chains, Texas Roadhouse has earned a reputation for fresh hot rolls, steaks cut by hand on site, and a menu that's all prepared from scratch each day. With that level of detail, you can be sure they've put a lot of thought into choosing each ingredient used on their legendary menu, all the way down to the cooking oil. It should be no great surprise that the restaurant has tapped one of the most versatile oils available to use in each of their kitchens: highly refined soybean oil.

Advertisement

Refined oils may have fallen out of favor with many cooks who love the full flavors of virgin olive oils and butter, but it's hard to find a more practical and well-priced choice for a busy restaurant operation than soybean oil. If the term refined gives you pause, you should know nearly every type of vegetable oil must be refined to make it safe to eat. Refined soybean oil is flavorless and has a high smoke point — really important considerations for a commercial kitchen like Texas Roadhouse.