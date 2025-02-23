Spice Up Your Grilled Pineapple With One Bold, Classic Seasoning

For grilled pineapple, fresh is better than canned, so plan accordingly for when the fruit is available in your area. You can definitely try using jerk seasoning with canned pineapple for a crispy snack in your air fryer, but there will be some variance in taste and texture. Take note that grilling pieces of pineapple will take approximately two to three minutes per side while an entire pineapple can take anywhere from around 30 minutes to a full hour. Start by rubbing your pineapple with a mixture of butter or neutral oil and your favorite store-bought jerk seasoning or a homemade blend. With time and a little bit of patience, grilling your jerk-seasoned pineapple will yield a fantastic fruit dish that you can use either as a snack, side dish, or in several complementary recipes.

Amp up the salsa for a Jamaican beef and mango tacos recipe with the addition of jerk-seasoned grilled pineapple. This pineapple would also make an excellent base for a fruit relish or chutney which you can serve alongside your favorite beef, chicken, pork, or fish recipes. You can also prepare a mouthwatering jerk chicken recipe with the addition of grilled pineapple that's been generously flavored with jerk seasoning. For an extra bold tropical fruit salad, skip Tajín in favor of jerk spices and add your seasoned grilled pineapple to the mix. Any way you use this pineapple, it will be a hit around the grill.