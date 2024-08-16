Turn Canned Pineapple Into A Crispy Snack With Your Air Fryer
With so many new and developing kitchen gadgets, the wide world of snacking has gotten considerably more convenient and much more fun. Of all the possibilities for DIY snacking, crisping up canned foods in your air fryer has got to be among the easiest and most versatile. One of the best ways you can use canned pineapple is to toss rings or pieces of it into this handy appliance, allowing you to indulge in tropical tastes and the delight of a good crunch to your heart's content. Air fried pineapple will surely top your list as the ultimate go-to snack in a pinch.
One note to keep in mind when using canned pineapple in your air fryer is the liquid element. To make the very best of your crispy, crunchy pineapple snacking, you'll want to drain all the liquid from your canned fruit first and pat each piece dry before placing it in your air fryer. Pineapple rings are the best for this, because they come in larger pieces and will be easier to pat down than chunks. Fry the rings for a few minutes, flipping halfway through, until caramelized. From there, you can let your imagination run wild with the possibilities of flavor combinations, seasonings, spices, and other variations.
Making the best air fried canned pineapple snacks
Similar to tossing sliced kiwi into your air fryer for a sweet and crunchy snack, a can of pineapple rings makes for a summer-inflected treat, and you could even mix up a batch of air fried tropical fruits to snack on. Focusing on pineapple, though, there are a few fun ways to prep your fruit so it's packed with even more flavor. If you're into spicy seasonings, try tossing your pineapple with some Tajín, cayenne pepper, or a dash of cinnamon. Use a brown sugar coating or a maple syrup glaze on your pineapple before frying if you want to keep things extra sweet.
If you want to make your snack extra decadent, consider topping your freshly air fried pineapple with a little bit of ice cream and letting everything get melty and delicious –- bonus points if you use coconut ice cream for a piña colada-inspired dessert! Drizzle melted chocolate over your air fried pineapple pieces or use it to scoop up a luxurious caramel pecan cheesecake fruit dip. You can do just about anything you wish to dress up your canned pineapple for air frying and enjoy the flavors and textures you love the most.