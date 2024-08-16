Turn Canned Pineapple Into A Crispy Snack With Your Air Fryer

With so many new and developing kitchen gadgets, the wide world of snacking has gotten considerably more convenient and much more fun. Of all the possibilities for DIY snacking, crisping up canned foods in your air fryer has got to be among the easiest and most versatile. One of the best ways you can use canned pineapple is to toss rings or pieces of it into this handy appliance, allowing you to indulge in tropical tastes and the delight of a good crunch to your heart's content. Air fried pineapple will surely top your list as the ultimate go-to snack in a pinch.

One note to keep in mind when using canned pineapple in your air fryer is the liquid element. To make the very best of your crispy, crunchy pineapple snacking, you'll want to drain all the liquid from your canned fruit first and pat each piece dry before placing it in your air fryer. Pineapple rings are the best for this, because they come in larger pieces and will be easier to pat down than chunks. Fry the rings for a few minutes, flipping halfway through, until caramelized. From there, you can let your imagination run wild with the possibilities of flavor combinations, seasonings, spices, and other variations.