Toss Some Sliced Kiwi In Your Air Fryer For A Sweet And Crunchy Snack

Looking for a healthy snack that's reminiscent of your favorite childhood snacks? Kiwi chips are the answer. The perfect compromise, they boast the sweetness and tang of tart candy paired with the crisp crunch of perfectly fried potato chips. What's more, kiwi chips don't just satisfy cravings, they also boost your daily intake of fruit. Not to mention that they're super easy to make. All you need to do is cut up some fresh kiwi and let your air fryer take care of the rest.

To be clear, there's nothing wrong with enjoying kiwi in its natural state. But, a bowl of fresh fruit doesn't always make for the most enticing of snacks. Although you could doll up kiwi with a drizzle of caramel sauce or sprinkle of cocoa powder, we recommend revamping fruit by playing with texture. This is where air frying comes in. Simply a matter of slicing fruit and adding it to the appliance, transforming any type of green or gold kiwi into fabulously crunchy chips is worth your while on so many levels.

Unlike a ripe kiwi that's soft and succulent, air frying kiwi (or any other fruit for that matter) allows it to take on a totally different texture. Subject to a process of dehydration, the once juicy pieces become irresistibly crisp and audibly crunchy. As for flavor, kiwi's boldness doesn't falter. In fact, as moisture is pulled from the kiwi, its sugars and flavors only become more concentrated, further emphasizing its flavorful punch.