How To Thicken Whole Milk With The Other Dairy In Your Fridge

There are a number of ways and ingredients you can use to thicken whole milk. Whether you're making a sweet or savory whole milk-based sauce, one option includes cooking the sauce to thicken it. Another is to add a thickening agent such as flour or cornstarch. But if you don't want to introduce a dry ingredient to whole milk, you can add another form of dairy — just consider the flavor profile before selecting and adding another dairy product.

Savory, tangy milk sauces can be thickened using sour cream. While homemade sour cream is easy to make if you don't have any on hand, sour cream doesn't do well when boiled. So, be sure to heat it cautiously, toward the end of making the sauce, and keep a close eye on it. For sweet or savory sauces, cream cheese is another great option that can withstand heat better. (You can find more unusual uses for cream cheese here.) Finally, adding grated cheese to a sauce is another great option for thickening a milk sauce while bolstering the flavor.