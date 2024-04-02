Turns Out Cold Milk Is The Secret To A Lump-Free Béchamel Sauce

While the big boys of the food world recommend dumping ice-cold milk all at once into the hot roux to make a smooth béchamel sauce, this doesn't mean that the traditional method of adding a few spoonfuls of milk at a time to the roux is the wrong way. After all, suddenly dumping a large amount of milk into a saucepan can lead to splatters and a messy stovetop.

So, instead of adding all the cold milk at once, you can add spoonfuls into the saucepan while continuously whisking the mixture, which is also key to creating a smooth sauce. Also, when the milk is just a little warm, and not hot, it won't have enough heat to cook and gelatinize the roux, causing those unwanted hard lumps to develop.

After you make a smooth, lump-free béchamel sauce, it's time to give your béchamel a flavor boost with this extra step: Add freshly grated nutmeg to give the sauce complexity. Browning the butter first when making the roux will also add richness and toasty warmth. Finally, be sure to check out this list of 12 tips you need when making béchamel sauce to learn more tricks and secrets to making your next batch the best ever.