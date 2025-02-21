How Your Oven Temperature Impacts The Softness Of Your Bread Crust

From start to finish, bread is notoriously sensitive to the warmth of its cooking environment. We've written before about the key temperature consideration to remember when you're proofing dough, and we've talked about how the poor conductivity of certain pan materials can heat loaves unevenly, leading to disappointing results. Not surprisingly, the temperature of your oven itself is also an important factor in the texture of your crust.

Advertisement

Most bread is baked between 320 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're making a sandwich loaf, dinner rolls, or another kind of bread that should be soft and pillowy, your recipe will probably tell you to set your oven at the lower end of that range and keep it constant throughout the bake. That will allow the sugars to brown, giving your loaf a lovely golden crust that's still tender to the bite. Meanwhile, baguettes demand a thin, crackly crust, made possible by the fast Maillard reaction that takes place when you put your dough into a very hot oven, at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Elsewhere, Dutch oven bread recipes often call for pre-heating your pan to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This causes the dough to release steam when you place it in the pan, transforming the starches on the outside of your loaf into that signature brown, chewy crust.

Advertisement