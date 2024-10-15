The Pan Material You Should Never Use For Baking Bread

Baking bread is both a skill and an art. It has enough room for creativity while still requiring you to stick to certain rules, as each minor tweak to the baking process can impact the flavor and texture of your loaves. One of the often-overlooked parts of bread making is the vessel you're baking your loaves in — the size, the shape, but most importantly, the material. We spoke to Jami Callao, who oversees pastry and bread programs for NYC restaurant group Respect Hospitality, and asked her about the pan material that's a big no-no for baking bread.

"Avoid pans made from cheap steel," she told us. Most home bakers love to snag a good deal on baking supplies, but quality bread pans are worth the investment and will pay off in the long run, so steer clear of inexpensive steel varieties. Callao told us that cheap steel pans have "poor heat conductivity, leading to uneven baking." This means that your bread can come out of the oven browned on the outside and underbaked on the inside — something you won't realize until it's too late. Even heat distribution is crucial for the perfect loaf of sandwich bread, so this is the category you should prioritize when shopping for your next loaf pan.