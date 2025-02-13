Martha Stewart And José Andrés Team Up For An All-New Cooking Show
Martha Stewart and José Andrés, two culinary icons in their own right, are coming together to host a new TV series on NBC. As co-hosts and co-executive producers of "Yes, Chef!," Stewart and Andrés will guide a group of 12 talented chefs — each nominated by someone in their personal or professional life — through a weekly culinary challenge. But the show, as reported by Deadline, is intended to be as much of a culinary competition as it is a self-growth journey, with challenges intended to help each participant overcome something personal. He or she who proves they have both the tactical skills and the attitude it takes to persevere to the end will get to take home the grand prize of $250,000.
Premiering on Monday, April 28th at 10 p.m. ET, the series is a project of the same Emmy award-winning producers behind Bravo's "Top Chef." But, this cooking show is intended to highlight the kind of big personalities that are both stereotypical — and sometimes detrimental — to aspiring culinary professionals. Whether they be short-fused, egotistic, intense, or stubborn, each of the "Yes, Chef!" participants are nominated for a reason: They have great promise and potential, but their friends and colleagues believe their personal issues are getting in the way. Stewart's humor and culinary experience, paired with Andrés' humanitarian leadership and industry insight, make them the perfect pair to help them see that promise.
A culinary competition unlike the others, hosted by two unlikely personalities
In a culinary competition unlike any other, Martha Stewart and José Andrés get to impart their industry wisdom on the contestants — which is fitting, since the two have had their own set of personal and professional challenges. As explored in the 2024 Netflix documentary, "Martha," Stewart's experience with both the national press and the United States government in the early 2000s made her a target of sexist rhetoric and defamatory accusations. But, the time she spent inside the Alderson Federal Prison after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction, and lying to a federal investigator was also formative to her personal and professional life. In the time since, Stewart has become both a feminist role model and further solidified herself as an iconic food personality.
Andrés has had quite a different story, finding the global non-profit World Central Kitchen in 2010. Since then, his name has become equally as synonymous with his numerous Michelin Stars as it is with his humanitarian work — and his experience getting food to the front lines of disaster zones around the world is sure to impart some valuable leadership insight onto the "Yes, Chef!" contestants.
While it certainly won't be easy work for them or the competing chefs, with these two hosting, it's sure to be entertaining. Let's hope the chefs know how to prepare for a cooking competition — and whatever other challenges the "Yes, Chef!" series has in store.