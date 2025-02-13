Martha Stewart And José Andrés Team Up For An All-New Cooking Show

Martha Stewart and José Andrés, two culinary icons in their own right, are coming together to host a new TV series on NBC. As co-hosts and co-executive producers of "Yes, Chef!," Stewart and Andrés will guide a group of 12 talented chefs — each nominated by someone in their personal or professional life — through a weekly culinary challenge. But the show, as reported by Deadline, is intended to be as much of a culinary competition as it is a self-growth journey, with challenges intended to help each participant overcome something personal. He or she who proves they have both the tactical skills and the attitude it takes to persevere to the end will get to take home the grand prize of $250,000.

Premiering on Monday, April 28th at 10 p.m. ET, the series is a project of the same Emmy award-winning producers behind Bravo's "Top Chef." But, this cooking show is intended to highlight the kind of big personalities that are both stereotypical — and sometimes detrimental — to aspiring culinary professionals. Whether they be short-fused, egotistic, intense, or stubborn, each of the "Yes, Chef!" participants are nominated for a reason: They have great promise and potential, but their friends and colleagues believe their personal issues are getting in the way. Stewart's humor and culinary experience, paired with Andrés' humanitarian leadership and industry insight, make them the perfect pair to help them see that promise.

