Is The Super Bowl A Foodie Mecca? I Went To New Orleans To Find Out

The next day, feeling a bit worse for wear, I headed to the Chips and Sips Quarter event with Pepsi. A sight to behold, the space resembled a colorful city block, with each "house" themed after a different PepsiCo product. The area was surprisingly crowded for a Friday afternoon, with families posing to have their caricatures drawn, taste unique chip flavors (my favorite: the fried green tomato wavy Lay's), and marvel at a Chester Cheetah topiary.

I made a beeline for the Pepsi Challenge booth, as that was my raison d'être. Walking in, a person briefly explained the history of the Pepsi Challenge and how this new iteration differed from the original. I was presented with two small cups of cola: one with Pepsi Zero Sugar and the other Coke Zero Sugar. After a few sips, I was fairly certain I knew which was which. The two did taste notably different, as fans of either brand can attest, and I guessed which was Pepsi Zero Sugar correctly. Cue the fanfare, snap a photo, celebrate good times! I am not someone who likes to lose, and — like the Philadelphia Eagles would that Sunday — I absolutely crushed it. If this was a competition, I would have dominated; luckily for everyone else, it was not, and we all received the same reward. Still, I know inside beats the heart of a champion and that I would be able to spend the rest of the weekend gloating about my success.

