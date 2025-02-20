Where To Find The Only 2 Costcos That Sell Liquor In New Jersey

Out of the many perks of having a Costco membership, its deals on liquor and its high-quality and affordable Kirkland line of alcohol are some of the best for those shoppers who like to booze. The warehouse retailer is known for its signature French vodka that's made by a well-known company and other products from bourbon to gin. However, for those who reside in New Jersey, landing deals on liquor is a little tricky because there are only two locations in the Garden State where members can buy it — at its Edison and Wayne stores.

New Jersey, similar to other states, has a strict liquor law that only allows for corporate-owned retail stores to operate two locations that sell liquor. That means you can't walk into a local grocery store, Target, or Costco and grab a bottle of red or a pint of gin. So out of the 21 Costco locations across the state, you'll only find hard liquor at the aforementioned two locations. To be clear, there are some stores that have adjacent or in-store liquor stores, like NB Liquors of Teterboro inside the Teterboro, New Jersey Costco, but those are operated separately.