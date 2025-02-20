Where To Find The Only 2 Costcos That Sell Liquor In New Jersey
Out of the many perks of having a Costco membership, its deals on liquor and its high-quality and affordable Kirkland line of alcohol are some of the best for those shoppers who like to booze. The warehouse retailer is known for its signature French vodka that's made by a well-known company and other products from bourbon to gin. However, for those who reside in New Jersey, landing deals on liquor is a little tricky because there are only two locations in the Garden State where members can buy it — at its Edison and Wayne stores.
New Jersey, similar to other states, has a strict liquor law that only allows for corporate-owned retail stores to operate two locations that sell liquor. That means you can't walk into a local grocery store, Target, or Costco and grab a bottle of red or a pint of gin. So out of the 21 Costco locations across the state, you'll only find hard liquor at the aforementioned two locations. To be clear, there are some stores that have adjacent or in-store liquor stores, like NB Liquors of Teterboro inside the Teterboro, New Jersey Costco, but those are operated separately.
Hours and more details on New Jersey's only Costco locations that sell liquor
The Edison, New Jersey, Costco warehouse is located on Vineyard Road (a catchy location considering it sells wine and other types of booze). It's open until 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6 p.m. on the weekends, so be sure to stop by in time for your late-night rager or dinner party. According to Reddit threads, you can also find its Kirkland brand liquor, including its small-batch whiskey. We've told you before about the brands behind the popular Costco alcohol so you can do your research before you buy a bottle. There are also options for beer so it can be your one-stop shop for all of your boozing needs.
Located about 45 minutes away off State Route 23 is its Wayne, New Jersey, location, which is your second option to secure Costco liquor. It's also open until 8:30 p.m. during the week and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Just like Costco stores in other states, expect to find the same booze that the retailer offers at its Edison location. And if you live outside New Jersey, here are the 14 states where you can buy alcohol at Costco — without a membership.
Regardless of which Costco you buy your liquor from, remember to drink responsibly.