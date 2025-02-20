Does Beer Belong In Gumbo? (The Answer Is Yes)
Not only is gumbo one of the most famous dishes to come out of the Big Easy, but it's also the official dish of the state of Louisiana. Gumbo draws from French, African, and Native American cooking methods and ingredients, reflecting the blend of cultures and ethnicities that comprise Louisiana's unique Creole and Cajun populations. Most gumbo recipes start with a dark roux and a foundation of Louisiana's own holy trinity – a derivative of the more well-known French mirepoix. The recipe then diverges, with variations on thickeners, proteins, and seasonings. So, just as gumbo is a symbol of cultural diversity, it also opens the door for culinary diversity and experimentation.
The question of unconventional gumbo ingredients popped up when we spoke to David Rose, cookbook author and renowned chef, who recently hosted New Orleans' Longest Tailgate event with Smirnoff for Super Bowl LIX, where he cooked up local favorites like his signature jambalaya with grilled shrimp and crawfish etoufee. As a New Orleans native, chef Rose is certainly an expert on gumbo. When we asked him if beer belongs in gumbo, the answer was an enthusiastic affirmative; "Yes, you can definitely use beer to make gumbo! Beer adds a really good depth and complexity to the flavor," he said.
Chef Rose shared more culinary knowledge with us about the type of beer and when to add it to your gumbo recipe. Our conversation finished with even more recommendations for seasoning gumbo with other unconventional liquids. Read on for more of his valuable tips!
How to use beer to make even better gumbo
Beer is no stranger to cooking, and we've got 12 creative ways to cook with beer as proof. We even consulted an expert on the type of beer to use in chili. Gumbo may be a similar stewed dish but with a completely different flavor profile and protein blend. There are dozens of types of beer with nuanced tasting notes and other characteristics to consider when pairing beer and gumbo. To this end, chef David Rose sticks with the concept of complementary flavors.
"You want to use a lager, Pilsner, or lighter beer with gumbo," he advised. "You don't want the beer to compete or overpower the richness and savory seafood flavors of the gumbo." While they're both light beers, there are distinct differences between lagers and pilsners. Lagers tend to be mild, crisp, and highly carbonated, encompassing a range of flavors from sweet and bread-like to nutty and roasted. Pilsners have a spicier, hoppier, and slightly more bitter profile. That said, both beers offer a refreshing and bright contrast to the heavy and rich nature of gumbo. Plus, their sweet and bitter-tasting notes complement gumbo's umami and spice.
Simmering beer brings out its underlying tasting notes, so it shouldn't be a finishing liquid. According to chef Rose, "If you're going to add beer to gumbo, I would add it after I add the vegetables, and cook down until the alcohol dissipates and only the subtle beer flavor remains."
Finishing touches and more liquid seasonings to enhance your gumbo
A bottle of lager or pilsner provides an extra layer of flavor and depth to gumbo's already complex profile. And now that you know to add it to the recipe as a building block, chef Rose has more insight on the finishing touches.
"I always season to taste at the end as well if needed," he explained. "So if you like spicier, maybe a couple dashes of Cajun seasoning, cayenne, or hot sauce after gumbo is cooked and reduced to perfection." Of course, cajun seasoning, cayenne, and hot sauce are added with the cooking liquid as well, but thickening agents and the sheer volume of broth and beer might neutralize their heat. It's always a good idea to give your gumbo a taste test to decide if an extra dose of spices is warranted.
For even more ideas on liquid seasonings to upgrade a traditional gumbo recipe, chef Rose goes well beyond pilsners and lagers; "Chicken Stock, clam juice, Bloody Mary mix, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce are all great liquids to add to gumbo to give big bold flavors!" he said. We use Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, and chicken stock in our recipe for shrimp and okra gumbo. Meanwhile, clam juice and this V8 Spicy Bloody Mary mix would bring a powerful umami punch to this instant pot sausage gumbo.