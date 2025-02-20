Does Beer Belong In Gumbo? (The Answer Is Yes)

Not only is gumbo one of the most famous dishes to come out of the Big Easy, but it's also the official dish of the state of Louisiana. Gumbo draws from French, African, and Native American cooking methods and ingredients, reflecting the blend of cultures and ethnicities that comprise Louisiana's unique Creole and Cajun populations. Most gumbo recipes start with a dark roux and a foundation of Louisiana's own holy trinity – a derivative of the more well-known French mirepoix. The recipe then diverges, with variations on thickeners, proteins, and seasonings. So, just as gumbo is a symbol of cultural diversity, it also opens the door for culinary diversity and experimentation.

The question of unconventional gumbo ingredients popped up when we spoke to David Rose, cookbook author and renowned chef, who recently hosted New Orleans' Longest Tailgate event with Smirnoff for Super Bowl LIX, where he cooked up local favorites like his signature jambalaya with grilled shrimp and crawfish etoufee. As a New Orleans native, chef Rose is certainly an expert on gumbo. When we asked him if beer belongs in gumbo, the answer was an enthusiastic affirmative; "Yes, you can definitely use beer to make gumbo! Beer adds a really good depth and complexity to the flavor," he said.

Chef Rose shared more culinary knowledge with us about the type of beer and when to add it to your gumbo recipe. Our conversation finished with even more recommendations for seasoning gumbo with other unconventional liquids. Read on for more of his valuable tips!

