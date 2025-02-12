There's A Nespresso Pop-Up Event Happening Right Now At This Iconic NYC Spot

There are both hot and iced coffees available at The Vault by Nespresso, according to influencers who already beat you to the event. In fact, there are four main options for you to choose from made by baristas with the Nespresso machines on site. The first option is Nespresso's medium-roast coffee, called a Melozio (the decaf version took the number three spot in our ranking of Nespresso's caffeine-free pods), a Double Espresso Dolce, plain Altissio espresso, and a Sweet Vanilla option if you appreciate a more decadent drink. It's meant to be a tasting bar of sorts, so you might be able to try more than one if you're feeling the mid-week slump.

Advertisement

While the free coffee might be what gets you to Grand Central Station, there are other reasons to stay. The event features interactive displays near the coffee bar for you to check out while you get caffeinated. As you might want in New York City, there are also art installations that mimic Nespresso's iconic coffee capsules. And if you just need a place to sit, there's a lounge for you to relax in while you finish your coffee. For those who aren't in NYC right now, peruse our list of 13 underrated Nespresso pods and our ranking of 13 Nespresso pod flavors so you can make an experience of your own at home.