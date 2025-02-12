There's A Nespresso Pop-Up Event Happening Right Now At This Iconic NYC Spot
If you happen to be in New York City right now, we've got an insider tip on where to grab a free cup of coffee (a major perk considering that a cup of joe can be upwards of $6 or more these days). Nespresso, the brand behind what might be your favorite home coffee machine, is hosting a limited-time pop-up experience coined "The Vault by Nespresso." It's happening at the iconic Grand Central Station, so you can taste Nespresso's coffee while you check out the architecture or wait for the train back home.
You'll want to commute to Grand Central Station soon because the event started on Tuesday, February 11, and only runs through Thursday, February 13 — while supplies last. The pop-up event is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, so there's plenty of time to grab a coffee today or tomorrow if you're nearby. Look for it in Vanderbilt Hall inside the station, which is located at 89 East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan. It's also not too far from the not-so-secret bar located in Grand Central Station if you want to enjoy some booze after the free pick-me-up drink.
What to expect at The Vault by Nespresso pop-up event in Grand Central Station
There are both hot and iced coffees available at The Vault by Nespresso, according to influencers who already beat you to the event. In fact, there are four main options for you to choose from made by baristas with the Nespresso machines on site. The first option is Nespresso's medium-roast coffee, called a Melozio (the decaf version took the number three spot in our ranking of Nespresso's caffeine-free pods), a Double Espresso Dolce, plain Altissio espresso, and a Sweet Vanilla option if you appreciate a more decadent drink. It's meant to be a tasting bar of sorts, so you might be able to try more than one if you're feeling the mid-week slump.
While the free coffee might be what gets you to Grand Central Station, there are other reasons to stay. The event features interactive displays near the coffee bar for you to check out while you get caffeinated. As you might want in New York City, there are also art installations that mimic Nespresso's iconic coffee capsules. And if you just need a place to sit, there's a lounge for you to relax in while you finish your coffee. For those who aren't in NYC right now, peruse our list of 13 underrated Nespresso pods and our ranking of 13 Nespresso pod flavors so you can make an experience of your own at home.