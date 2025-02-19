Perfect Your Barbecue Sauce With This Type Of Wine

Making your own barbecue sauce is a delicate balance — it needs the right amount of sweetness, just enough tang, and a peppery kick. Even when playing around with the ratio of ketchup, brown sugar, and vinegar, there can still be something missing. A splash of wine always rounds it out, so we turned to an expert about the best vino to use in homemade barbecue sauce.

The proper wine can complement every aspect of your sauce; one that's sweet, a little tart, and with a decadent flavor to mesh with the brown sugar is just the answer. According to Bob Bennet, the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, there's one category of wine that's perfect for this. "I think wines that are a little more fruit-forward could lend themselves to making a pretty balanced tomato barbecue sauce," he says. The tomatoey flavor of barbecue sauce stands out most in the condiment, and there are plenty of wines that can bolster the sweet yet savory red fruit.

When picking a wine to make your own sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, one that mirrors that profile is always a great choice. A light-bodied Pinot Noir has notes of strawberry, cherry, and mushroom that will bring out tomato's honeyed, earthy flavors. If you're fond of making barbecue sauce with white wine vinegar, opt for a Riesling. The floral, fruity white wine features honeycomb, apricot, and nectarine notes, bringing a zesty, sweet taste to the sauce.

