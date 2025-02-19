The Secret To Better Watermelon Salad Is In Your Liquor Cabinet
While summer is still some months away, there's nothing stopping you from getting a taste of the warmer time of the year by whipping up a fresh watermelon salad. All you need is one fresh, juicy watermelon, some feta, and a sprinkle of onion and mint for flavor, and it's like the sun's already here. But you know what's going to take it to the next level? Salt — but infused with a touch of bourbon from your liquor cabinet.
Salt makes a perfect pair with watermelon, especially for those not-quite-ripe melons you find outside of peak season from May to September. The salt helps balance the bitter notes of under-ripening while boosting the fruit's natural sweetness. A bourbon infusion can add hints of smoke and vanilla from the aged barrels to the salt that, once sprinkled in, will give you a second-to-none summer salad.
Start with some kosher or sea salt, and your choice of bourbon (stick with the wine rule and choose a bottle you don't mind parting with). Simply reduce the bourbon in a saucepan until it turns syrupy, then add the salt and stir around until it's coated in bourbon. Bake the salt in a low oven (about 170 degrees Fahrenheit) and stir every 15 to 30 minutes. Your bourbon salt will be ready for use when it turns dry and crumbly, which can take up to two hours.
Adding even more flavor to your bourbon salt
If you end up liking the salt's complex flavor, the good news is that it's not even its final form. There are many other upgrades you can give it to make it better and tastier. For instance, on your second batch, try and add a few droplets of vanilla extract before drying out the salt. Other than playing with your tastebuds, this awesome combo of bourbon salt and fresh vanilla can give your nose a treat with its wonderful fragrance.
For a savory twist, try mixing in some crunchy bacon bits or a dash of smoked paprika. Or, if you prefer bright, fresh flavors, grate in some lemon or orange zest. Feel free to play around with the salt and make your own blend to suit your taste and the occasion.
Of course, your bourbon salt isn't just for watermelon salad. A touch of this on a grilled peach, cucumber, and tomato salad can liven up the caramelized flavor of the seared veggies. It's also perfect for happy hours — rim your favorite cocktail with it (or try it with Reese Witherspoon's watermelon margarita) for an exceptionally flavorful sipper. And lastly, you can finish a steak with this for a bourbon street-esque flavor. With so many good ways to use it, you might want to keep a jar of bourbon salt in your spice drawer year-round.