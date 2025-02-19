The Secret To Better Watermelon Salad Is In Your Liquor Cabinet

While summer is still some months away, there's nothing stopping you from getting a taste of the warmer time of the year by whipping up a fresh watermelon salad. All you need is one fresh, juicy watermelon, some feta, and a sprinkle of onion and mint for flavor, and it's like the sun's already here. But you know what's going to take it to the next level? Salt — but infused with a touch of bourbon from your liquor cabinet.

Advertisement

Salt makes a perfect pair with watermelon, especially for those not-quite-ripe melons you find outside of peak season from May to September. The salt helps balance the bitter notes of under-ripening while boosting the fruit's natural sweetness. A bourbon infusion can add hints of smoke and vanilla from the aged barrels to the salt that, once sprinkled in, will give you a second-to-none summer salad.

Start with some kosher or sea salt, and your choice of bourbon (stick with the wine rule and choose a bottle you don't mind parting with). Simply reduce the bourbon in a saucepan until it turns syrupy, then add the salt and stir around until it's coated in bourbon. Bake the salt in a low oven (about 170 degrees Fahrenheit) and stir every 15 to 30 minutes. Your bourbon salt will be ready for use when it turns dry and crumbly, which can take up to two hours.

Advertisement