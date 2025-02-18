Give Your PBJ Sandwiches A Whimsical, Disneyland-Inspired Twist
Peanut butter and jelly is a classic combination that satisfies kids and adults alike. And while there are certainly ways to put a fun spin on your typical PB&J, Disneyland takes the humble sandwich to an entirely new level. Though you can switch up the flavor of jelly, type of peanut butter, or even add toppings for added texture to your sandwich, the theme park takes a magical approach to its presentation of the quintessential childhood meal.
At the Lamplight Lounge within Disney's California Adventure, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are served as rolls. Forget your basic triangles or rectangles. Instead of making the sandwich and cutting it into shapes, this restaurant makes and presents the classic sandwich in a style similar to sushi rolls. Fortunately, this whimsical twist is easy enough to recreate at home — though you won't be able to enjoy 15 of Disneyland's best desserts from the comfort of your kitchen.
How to make peanut butter and jelly rolls at home
To make Disneyland's peanut butter and jelly rolls, start by removing the crusts and cutting the bread into rectangles. To prevent the dish from becoming overly messy with jelly squishing out of the sides, simply spread a thin layer of peanut butter onto the bread. You can even add a layer of butter to improve the texture. Next, roll one of the rectangles from one long side to the other to form a roll. Using a sharp knife, cut it into even pieces that resemble sushi rolls. To top it off and bring in the jelly component, drizzle your favorite flavor over the top of the rolls.
Whether you choose to eat the peanut butter and jelly rolls with your hands or with chopsticks is totally up to you. But know that your fingers might get a little sticky. This creative yet simple technique breathes new life into the beloved dish. And don't forget you can make a batch of 3-ingredient Dole Whip for dessert.