Give Your PBJ Sandwiches A Whimsical, Disneyland-Inspired Twist

Peanut butter and jelly is a classic combination that satisfies kids and adults alike. And while there are certainly ways to put a fun spin on your typical PB&J, Disneyland takes the humble sandwich to an entirely new level. Though you can switch up the flavor of jelly, type of peanut butter, or even add toppings for added texture to your sandwich, the theme park takes a magical approach to its presentation of the quintessential childhood meal.

Advertisement

At the Lamplight Lounge within Disney's California Adventure, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are served as rolls. Forget your basic triangles or rectangles. Instead of making the sandwich and cutting it into shapes, this restaurant makes and presents the classic sandwich in a style similar to sushi rolls. Fortunately, this whimsical twist is easy enough to recreate at home — though you won't be able to enjoy 15 of Disneyland's best desserts from the comfort of your kitchen.