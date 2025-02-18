The Worst Canned Tomato Brand On Store Shelves, According To Our Taste Test

Canned tomatoes are a pantry staple that most of us always have stocked. The sheer diversity of canned tomato brands is a testament to their importance as a foundational ingredient in everything from pizza sauce to bowls of chili. Tasting Table staff writer Hayle Hamilton Cogill took on the tedious task of taste testing 16 canned tomato brands and ranking them based on taste, availability, and quality of ingredients. While there were plenty of contenders worthy of your consideration, Contadina tomatoes should be best left on store shelves.

The over 100-year old New York-native brand boasts Roma tomatoes that are GMO-free, grown in California, and as sweet as their Italian counterparts. Unfortunately, these sweet tomatoes translate to an overly sweet canned product. The sweetness overwhelms the other natural flavors you want from a tomato like tang and umami, which the heat of a canning process should enhance. Furthermore, Contadina canned tomatoes contain crushed tomatoes with their peels attached, creating an unpleasant texture and bitterness. While you can run the canned tomatoes through a strainer to rid them of their bitter skins, you'll reduce the content and waste a percentage of each can.

Contadina's founders attempted to produce tomatoes with an Italian taste and missed the mark. But our taste tester did agree that Italian tomatoes have a superior taste, which is why she crowned the Italian-imported brands Cento San Marzano peeled tomatoes and Mutti crushed tomato polpa as her first and second choices.

