With an extremely versatile taste of nothing, it's safe to say there are plenty of different types of black ice cream to try. The final result depends on the carrier flavor: Vanilla, black sesame, chocolate, coffee, and fruit are all tasty combinations. While you're raking through reviews to find the best ice cream brands, pay attention to their flavor ranges for inspiration. Could any be a match for a black ice cream recipe?

Take the story back to the beginning, and the original flavor was coconut. Launched by Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream in 2016, the very first black ice cream took its coloring from charred coconut shells — a form of carbon-heavy activated charcoal. With no airs or graces, the ice cream parlor simply purchased the coconut product from a local health store. The ash formed one component of an ambitiously coconutty dessert; the black color just accidentally sparked a movement. Sadly, in 2018, U.S. charcoal operations ended prematurely when the FDA toughened its stance on using the ingredient in food due to lack of research. Alongside other brands, Morgenstern was forced to pull the plug on its popular product.

To taste the mysterious ice cream in the U.S. today, you'll need to take the DIY route. Purchase activated charcoal powder from a trusted local store (or online; this food-safe activated charcoal powder made from coconut is available on Amazon) and add two teaspoons to your next batch of homemade ice cream. It's a fun addition to a long list of ice cream recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings.