The Mystery Behind Black Ice Cream Flavors
Black ice cream is the Jenna Ortega of the dessert industry — famously macabre. You might recall its annihilative 2017 boom. The world erupted in shock as black ice cream and desserts crushed the unicorn trend. Gothic aesthetic aside, though, the dramatic coloring still leaves puzzled faces in its wake. The secret behind its mysterious black color? It's simpler than you might think: activated charcoal. It makes sense; even the most uncommon ice cream flavors across the U.S. fail to create such bold, black results. Ice-cream makers mix tiny amounts of activated charcoal powder, a food-safe natural coloring agent, with just a few drops of water and transform food products entirely. It doesn't even impact the taste.
Unsurprisingly, given activated charcoal's taste-free character, dyeing ice cream black is primarily an aesthetic adjustment. However, there are reputed health benefits, too. For one, activated charcoal is a powerful anti-toxin, used to prevent some poisons from harming the body. The ingredient utilizes adsorption, physically binding to certain toxins in your body to prevent uptake. There are also claims that it can lower cholesterol, reduce bloating, and whiten teeth — however, Medical News Today reports that there is not enough evidence to support its claims of being good for general detoxification. Better to see it as a fun way to color your ice cream than a cure-all.
Black ice cream can come in any flavor
With an extremely versatile taste of nothing, it's safe to say there are plenty of different types of black ice cream to try. The final result depends on the carrier flavor: Vanilla, black sesame, chocolate, coffee, and fruit are all tasty combinations. While you're raking through reviews to find the best ice cream brands, pay attention to their flavor ranges for inspiration. Could any be a match for a black ice cream recipe?
Take the story back to the beginning, and the original flavor was coconut. Launched by Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream in 2016, the very first black ice cream took its coloring from charred coconut shells — a form of carbon-heavy activated charcoal. With no airs or graces, the ice cream parlor simply purchased the coconut product from a local health store. The ash formed one component of an ambitiously coconutty dessert; the black color just accidentally sparked a movement. Sadly, in 2018, U.S. charcoal operations ended prematurely when the FDA toughened its stance on using the ingredient in food due to lack of research. Alongside other brands, Morgenstern was forced to pull the plug on its popular product.
To taste the mysterious ice cream in the U.S. today, you'll need to take the DIY route. Purchase activated charcoal powder from a trusted local store (or online; this food-safe activated charcoal powder made from coconut is available on Amazon) and add two teaspoons to your next batch of homemade ice cream. It's a fun addition to a long list of ice cream recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings.