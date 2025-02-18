Make Scrambled Eggs On Toast Taste Luxurious With One Sweet Syrup

If you can't stand the syrup from your pancakes touching your scrambled eggs, then this is your only warning to look away. (Just kidding, though; you may just love this tasty tip I'm about to drop). Scrambled eggs are one of those simple and perfect dishes that just hit no matter what time of day you scarf them down. Maybe you prefer yours nice and fluffy like a cloud or soft, silky, and creamy. But you likely haven't tried plopping your scrambled eggs on toast and topping them with honey. And if not, you're missing out.

Before you start picking up your pitchforks, hear me out. Honey is a perfect accompaniment to savory foods. Honey and feta? Delicious. Honey and ham? A classic combination. The honey and egg police aren't going to swoop down and arrest you if you try something new, so why don't you make some honey and egg toast?

Honey pairs perfectly with meat, especially pork. Load up a piece of toast with scrambled eggs and top it with bacon, ham, or sausage. If you're feeling extra fancy, sprinkle some microgreens over the top. Just drizzle on your honey after, and you've got yourself a ticket to some truly fancy finger food.