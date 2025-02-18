Make Scrambled Eggs On Toast Taste Luxurious With One Sweet Syrup
If you can't stand the syrup from your pancakes touching your scrambled eggs, then this is your only warning to look away. (Just kidding, though; you may just love this tasty tip I'm about to drop). Scrambled eggs are one of those simple and perfect dishes that just hit no matter what time of day you scarf them down. Maybe you prefer yours nice and fluffy like a cloud or soft, silky, and creamy. But you likely haven't tried plopping your scrambled eggs on toast and topping them with honey. And if not, you're missing out.
Before you start picking up your pitchforks, hear me out. Honey is a perfect accompaniment to savory foods. Honey and feta? Delicious. Honey and ham? A classic combination. The honey and egg police aren't going to swoop down and arrest you if you try something new, so why don't you make some honey and egg toast?
Honey pairs perfectly with meat, especially pork. Load up a piece of toast with scrambled eggs and top it with bacon, ham, or sausage. If you're feeling extra fancy, sprinkle some microgreens over the top. Just drizzle on your honey after, and you've got yourself a ticket to some truly fancy finger food.
Tips for serving up the best honey scrambled eggs
The art of a truly delicious honey and egg toast is all in the ingredients. Locally sourced honey has great flavor and can leave you feeling good about your purchase since you're supporting farmers near you. Take a second to really peruse your options, too. Clover honey and orange blossom honey have wildly different tastes, for example. The sweeter the honey, the more pronounced that sweet-savory contrast is going to be. For meat, I personally suggest some bacon or Spam (fried until crispy, of course) for the extra sodium content. And for bread, rye goes beautifully with all three toppings, but you can use whatever you have on hand.
The beautiful pairing of honey and eggs doesn't have to part ways here, though. Even without all the bells and whistles, honey is great as a scrambled egg topper. You can also turn your egg yolks into jam by preserving them in honey, which is a pretty neat and tasty trick. Once you start pairing your eggs and honey together, you'll find there's no end to the tasty combos. Stop looking at honey as a strictly saccharine ingredient only for use in desserts and tea, and instead start viewing it as the more versatile cooking ingredient it truly is.