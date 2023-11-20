For Extra Creamy Scrambled Eggs, Save Some Of The Raw Mixture

A knockout brunch is sure to be a crowd-pleaser — unless you mess up the eggs. When it comes to the perfect scramble, it's all about nailing that signature creamy texture. Some home cooks achieve creaminess by adding extra ingredients like sour cream, Greek yogurt, crème fraîche, or a splash of half-and-half. But, your humble eggs can be plenty creamy (and flavorful) on their own, if you know how to treat them right. All it takes is a little bit of reserved raw egg. We know it sounds weird, but trust us, it works.

To really stick the proverbial landing, it's helpful to have a better understanding of how those tender, delicate eggs react to heat during the cooking process. After whisking your raw eggs with a fork, set aside roughly 20% in a separate dish. Then, cook the rest of your scrambled eggs over low heat in a skillet as usual. At the end, when they have just about finished cooking, add in the reserved raw egg all at once. The addition of the cold egg will slow down the cooking process and create a creamier texture.