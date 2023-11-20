For Extra Creamy Scrambled Eggs, Save Some Of The Raw Mixture
A knockout brunch is sure to be a crowd-pleaser — unless you mess up the eggs. When it comes to the perfect scramble, it's all about nailing that signature creamy texture. Some home cooks achieve creaminess by adding extra ingredients like sour cream, Greek yogurt, crème fraîche, or a splash of half-and-half. But, your humble eggs can be plenty creamy (and flavorful) on their own, if you know how to treat them right. All it takes is a little bit of reserved raw egg. We know it sounds weird, but trust us, it works.
To really stick the proverbial landing, it's helpful to have a better understanding of how those tender, delicate eggs react to heat during the cooking process. After whisking your raw eggs with a fork, set aside roughly 20% in a separate dish. Then, cook the rest of your scrambled eggs over low heat in a skillet as usual. At the end, when they have just about finished cooking, add in the reserved raw egg all at once. The addition of the cold egg will slow down the cooking process and create a creamier texture.
A full circle moment for your oeufs
We know what you're thinking: Does the egg still cook all the way through? Are you eating raw egg? Rest assured, this tip is totally safe. Your scrambled eggs continue cooking for up to a minute after you remove them from the heat. This is typically a pitfall when making scrambled eggs the traditional way, as they tend to firm up to the point of overcooking. But, with the addition of a little re-incorporated raw egg at the end, the perfect happy medium is reached, and your go-to scramble is transformed in one simple step. No overdone taste here.
This egg hack is perfect for stir-fries, full breakfasts, Chinese egg and tomato, your go-to scramble, and, of course, bacon, egg and cheese sammies. For best results, whisk your eggs right before adding them to the pan. Whisking raw eggs introduces air, and if you wait too long to cook them post-whisk, all the air you added will deflate, and you'll lose that fluffy texture. With this in mind, give that reserved raw egg another vigorous whisk before you add it in at the end.