Will Costco's Food Court Make A Pizza Without Sauce?
Just when we think we know all the Costco food court hacks by heart, a new one pops up on social media. People's determination to enjoy their unique version of something served at the food court knows no bounds, and we're here for it. Today's hack is a creative take on pizza that will upset pizza traditionalists and delight those who enjoy white pizza. The next time you're at Costco, order the pizza without sauce. Most Costcos will happily accommodate you, as long as you call first.
If a Costco warehouse is particularly busy when you call to place the order, there's always a chance the food court employees won't have the time to modify your pizza. So, if you get turned down the first time, perhaps try calling at a less busy hour. That said, we hear modifications are easier when you're only taking ingredients away, rather than adding them — so in most cases, this little pizza hack shouldn't be a big issue. The size and price of your modified pizza won't change, though, and you'll be paying a full price with or without the sauce.
Costco's food court pizza without sauce is a fun spin on the classic white pie
There are many different styles of pizza; white pizza is the one without any tomato sauce. Though some people consider the sauce a core part of pizza, others see that in the cheese — and white pizza has plenty of cheese indeed. You'll always find melty cheese, garlic, and olive oil on a white pizza, but some versions of this pie play around with different types of cheese or add a creamy white sauce that's full of parmesan and butter. While you may not be able to get the authentic white pizza at Costco, you could treat ordering the classic pizza sans tomato sauce as a first step and modify it some more at home — for example, by adding additional cheese, toppings, and the white sauce. Just note that Costco won't sell you unbaked pizza, so you'll be upgrading an already-baked pie.
Aside from ordering your food court pizza without tomato sauce, there are other customizations you could go for. If you love crispy pizza, order it "well done" or "extra crispy," and Costco employees will ensure it spends a little extra time in the oven. Use onions as a topping, or go for the food court pizza hack you'll wish you tried sooner that combines the pie with the iconic hot dog.