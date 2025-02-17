Will Costco's Food Court Make A Pizza Without Sauce?

Just when we think we know all the Costco food court hacks by heart, a new one pops up on social media. People's determination to enjoy their unique version of something served at the food court knows no bounds, and we're here for it. Today's hack is a creative take on pizza that will upset pizza traditionalists and delight those who enjoy white pizza. The next time you're at Costco, order the pizza without sauce. Most Costcos will happily accommodate you, as long as you call first.

If a Costco warehouse is particularly busy when you call to place the order, there's always a chance the food court employees won't have the time to modify your pizza. So, if you get turned down the first time, perhaps try calling at a less busy hour. That said, we hear modifications are easier when you're only taking ingredients away, rather than adding them — so in most cases, this little pizza hack shouldn't be a big issue. The size and price of your modified pizza won't change, though, and you'll be paying a full price with or without the sauce.