The Korean Staple Alton Brown Adds To His Crab Cakes For A Spicy Kick

Alton Brown never disappoints with his culinary savvy backed by food science that he manages to explain in the most entertaining way over his long career as a cooking show host. Brown's often unconventional decisions pay off in most instances, and his recipe for crab cakes is the perfect example. In his New York Times bestselling cookbook, "Alton Brown: EveryDayCook: A Cookbook," Brown adds a spicy kick to his recipe for crab cakes with the help of kimchi.

Kimchi is a quintessential Korean staple, but it's quickly becoming a powerhouse staple ingredient in other cuisines as well. We even recommend adding kimchi to a grilled cheese sandwich. As a fermented cabbage relish, kimchi brings an umami funk and spicy heat to complement the oceanic umami of crab while also bolstering the batter with a subtle crunch.

Brown adds 3 ounces of drained and chopped kimchi to 16 ounces of crab meat, bread crumbs, mayo, limes, and egg, blending the mixture into a batter. He then forms rounds, adds an extra coating of panko bread crumbs for an especially crunchy exterior, and fries the crab cakes in canola oil. Even a small helping of kimchi is enough to replace conventional spicy seasonings like cayenne pepper or hot sauce. Plus, you'll have plenty left over for future use as a side dish or garnish.

